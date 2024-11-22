Man to serve 360 days in jail for causing deadly I-15 accident

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - A man charged with causing a deadly accident on Interstate 15 was sentenced to serve time in jail.

Andrew Blanchard, of Chester, was found guilty of two counts of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter by a jury on November 8. He was sentenced on Thursday, November 21, to 360 days in jail, and will have and additional 365 days of jail held in suspension during his probationary period of 4 years. He will also need to complete drug court upon completion of his jail term.

The charges stem from an accident on March 26, 2023, about a mile north of the Blackfoot exit at milepost 94.

According to an accident report, Blachard was heading north on I-15 when he crossed the median into the southbound lanes and hit a Toyota Rav4 head-on. Two people died in the accident.