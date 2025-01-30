Skip to Content
Suspect wanted in potato cellar break-ins

today at 12:49 PM
Published 12:59 PM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bingham County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect involved in breaking into some local potato cellars.

They reported the suspect caused around $7,500 worth of damage to potatoes and stole some ag-grade extension cords.

The incidents occurred overnight on January 26th near 1400 North 285 East and 1300 North 400 East.

If you have any information, contact Bingham County dispatch at 208-785-1234.

Curtis Jackson

