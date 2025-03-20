Blackfoot couple working to bring life-changing dream project to east Idaho

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)– A couple in Blackfoot are planning to open a one-of-a-kind care facility called 'The Healing Ranch' in Southeast Idaho specializing in aiding the underserved people in the area.

Marta and Todd Murdock say The Healing Ranch is a passion project they have been working on for years, starting when Todd, a US Navy veteran, came up with the idea for a business to raise awareness for veteran and first responder suicides.

"It's very near and dear to me," said Todd. "The ranch came up as something during that time to have, and it just kind of evolved from there."

The idea for The Healing Ranch developed alongside another of Murdock's initiatives called 'Christian's Christmas'. Spearheaded by Marta, a middle school special education teacher, Christian's Christmas brings holiday gifts to people with disabilities living in local care facilities.

The Murdocks started the program to spread joy during a time when the family was reeling from the devastating loss of their son Christian, after whom the program is named.

"We did that first Christmas without him, just as a point of healing and just absolutely had a blast," said Marta. "It made my Christmas, and then we did it again last year."

From there, the Murdocks said, plans for The Healing Ranch began to take shape as a care center designed to blend the couple's passions for helping people in the area.

Initial plans for The Healing Ranch include a working ranch and farm, a center for mental health counseling, and many other facilities and activities all tailored to providing a therapeutic environment for veterans and first responders with PTSD, suicide survivors, and people with disabilities–populations who the Murdocks say have been neglected in the past.

"It's very much an inclusion of the forgotten," said Todd. "...this cause is to relieve trauma. Everybody has trauma. Your trauma is different than mine, but if you strip away the how and why, we're all just human beings trying to stop the pain. That's why it's for everybody. It's not just for veterans or adults with special needs, it's for everybody."

The Murdocks are currently looking for land in the area to begin construction of The Healing Ranch, with plans to have an opening date set by next summer.