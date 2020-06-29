Skip to Content
Officials searching for missing ISU professor in Glacier park

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Search and rescue teams looking for a missing Idaho man in western Montana have discovered his vehicle in Glacier National Park, Flathead County officials said.

George Calvin Adams, 77, had been staying at a guest ranch in Kalispell. He left Friday to go on a hike and was reported missing when he had not returned by the following day.

Sheriff Brian Heino said the sport utility vehicle Adams had been driving was found in Glacier National Park on Monday, the Flathead Beacon reported.

The Idaho State University School of Performing Arts posted the missing person's information on their Facebook page and Adams is a music professor at the university.

If you have any information, call Flathead Dispatch at 406-758-5610.

Associated Press

