today at 12:27 pm
Published 12:31 pm

Evacuations in place for gas leak

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department is on S. Bellin Road for a gas leak.

Residents in the immediate area have been asked to evacuate as a safety precaution.

Police have closed S Bellin Road from Pancheri Drive to Harold Drive.

Motorists and pedestrians should plan alternate routes and stay clear of the area while Intermountain Gas fixes the issue.

Officials do not have an estimated time for repairs.

