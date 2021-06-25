Lightning ignites Yellowstone’s first fire of 2021

Breaking News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) - A visitor reported Yellowstone’s first wildland fire of the year on the evening of June 24.

The Elk Creek Fire, 0.1 acre in size, is located on a ridge south of Blacktail Drive and west of Petrified Tree in the northern part of the park.

This fire is being suppressed due to an unfavorable location this early in the fire season and is being immediately suppressed.

The parkwide fire danger level for Yellowstone is high.

Currently, there are no fire restrictions; however, park staff is monitoring conditions and may put restrictions in place in the near future.

Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.

Campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.

There are no photos of this fire.