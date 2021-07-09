Evacuations in place as fire burns in Ross Fork area

Breaking News

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - The Fort Hall Fire Department reports a fire is burning in the Ross Fork area.

It started between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Friday and is southeast of the Fort Hall Casino .

Evacuations and road closures are in place.

Officials say the acreage is unknown at this time.

The fire department said four houses, multiple outbuildings and vehicles are involved.

Currently fighting the fire is BLM-Wildland, BIA-Wildland, Blackfoot Fire, Structure and Wildland, Chubbuck Water Tenders, North Bannock Fire with Brush and Water Tender trucks, Transportation has Water Truck and Grader, Power County is sending a water tender.

The cause at this time is unknown.

One firefighter is currently being treated with heat exhaustion.