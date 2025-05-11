Severe weather anticipated this afternoon

A rise in heat, humidity, and an unstable atmosphere is creating the perfect environment for severe thunderstorms in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming this afternoon.

The Storm Predication Center (SPC) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8pm. Meaning strong to severe thunderstorms with microburst winds are possible this afternoon.

Strong to severe wind gusts of 60 mph is the most likely threat from these storms. The best thing to do is secure your property to avoid flying debris (see patio umbrellas, trampolines, tree branches, etc.)

Some pockets of hail within these storms is also a possibility. Finally, while its a very small chance, we will be on the lookout for a brief tornado. Strong tornados in Idaho are very rare, but quick moving weaker ones do happen on occasion. These kinds of tornadoes are still dangerous as they can cause some exterior damage to buildings and are a risk for injury to those outside due to flying debris.

The SPC, the branch of the National Weather Service that specializes in severe weather forecasting, has highlighted eastern Idaho for this afternoon for storm risk. Specifically, the I-15/Hwy 20 corridor has a "slight" risk (tier 2 out of 5) for strong storms compared to surrounding regions that are under a "marginal" risk (tier 1 out of 5).

Storms already started firing up around 1 p.m. today and we expect some risk for strong thunderstorms through about 9 p.m. this evening. Keep your phones charged in case of any power outages so you can still receive warnings.