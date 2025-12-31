Intermountain Gas customers can expect rate increase next month

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Intermountain Gas customers will see a rate increase in their next monthly bill.

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission approved a proposed settlement on December 30, 2025, two days before the increase is to take effect on January 1, 2026.

IPUC said the average residential customer will see an increase of $2.45, or 6.02 percent. Businesses could see an increase of $4.42, or 2.46 percent.

The monthly residential charge will also increase by $3.00 to $11.00. For businesses, it will increase $8.00 to $23.00

Intermountain Gas initially requested a $4.69 increase for residential customers and $9.26 for commercial customers. But IPUC felt the increase would be burdensome for customers and settled for the lower increase.

Intermountain Gas sought the rate increase to cover operating and maintenance costs, which they said had increased by an average of 5.4 percent since the utility's last rate change.

You can read the formal documents and approval at puc.idaho.gov/case/Details/7525.