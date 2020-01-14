Utah man accused of temple burglary to take competency test

Crime Tracker

LOGAN, Utah (AP) - A defense attorney has confirmed a Utah man who authorities say vandalized a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple will receive a competency evaluation before his case moves forward.

The Herald Journal reported Monday a defense attorney said he and his 34-year-old client Peter Ambrose of Smithfield, Utah, were not prepared to move forward with the hearing and requested an evaluation.

It is unclear when the evaluation is scheduled.

Prosecutors say the suspect is charged with aggravated burglary and is accused of breaking-in and vandalizing a church temple in Logan causing about $5,000 in damages including broken glass and an ax in a wall.

Ambrose told police he was upset because it was Christmas and he couldn’t see his children and no LDS girls would date him.

He has been charged with one count of burglary, a third-degree felony and criminal mischief, a second-degree felony.