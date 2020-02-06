Stolen vehicle recovered before owner knew it was stolen

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – An Idaho Falls Police officer was patrolling the area of 1st street and St. Clair Avenue Friday around 12:40 a.m. when he approached a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway.

As the officer approached, the vehicle began slowly driving forward and changing lanes without signaling.

The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and contacted the driver, who the officer recognized from previous interactions as Eduardo Anguiano.

Anguiano told the officer he had borrowed the vehicle from a friend but was unable to provide any information about the owner of the vehicle.

Eventually, Anguiano admitted to stealing the vehicle a short time before being stopped by the officer.

Officers contacted the registered owner of the vehicle, who had not realized her vehicle had been stolen. The owner had last seen the vehicle in her driveway at 10 p.m. when she went to sleep that night.

An officer transported the owner to where the vehicle had been located and she reclaimed the vehicle.

Anguiano, a 34-year-old Bonneville County resident, was arrested for felony grand theft and was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.