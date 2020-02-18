Trial begins in lawsuit over missing woman’s murdered sons

Crime Tracker

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A final chapter has begun in the horrific saga of a Utah woman who vanished a decade ago and the killings of her young sons years later.

A trial in a lawsuit against Washington state began Tuesday.

Josh Powell was suspected in the 2009 disappearance of wife Susan Cox Powell when he killed his sons in 2012.

Susan Powell's parents have sued the state Department of Social and Health Services, alleging negligence helped contribute to their grandsons' deaths.

A caseworker had brought the children to their father's home for a supervised visit, but he locked her out, attacked the boys, poured gasoline on them, and killed them and himself in an explosive fire.