Crime Tracker

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A jail cell in Bannock County is holding a Salt Lake City man on charges of strangulation.

Bannock County Sheriff's deputies arrested Jeremy J. Kiter just after 5 p.m. Thursday night on a warrant for attempted strangulation.

Deputies located Kiter in Downey.

Bannock County said more information would be available on this arrest on Monday.