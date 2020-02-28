Police investigate suspected murder-suicide

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Police Department released information Friday during a press conference regarding a suspicious death investigation that occurred Thursday.

Police say it started when someone called them about an alarming situation unfolding at a home on Wintergreen Avenue shortly before 1 p.m.

When officers and the Idaho Falls SWAT team got there, they tried contacting the people inside the home, but no one responded.

The team then found two individuals who seemed to be deceased. Paramedics confirmed they were dead. There were no life-saving

measures that could be taken.

The individuals have been identified as 60-year-old Alejandro Hernandez and 51-year-old Rosaura Murillo.

They believe each of them died from a gunshot wound, but an autopsy has not been done yet.

Right now they believe this could have been a murder-suicide between domestic partners, but the investigation is still ongoing.

IFPD said two firearms were recovered at the scene. One pistol had been fired twice.

Police said family has been notified and believe there is any further threat to the public.