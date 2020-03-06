Reward offered for information regarding bull elk shot and left to waste

Crime Tracker

DINGLE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Department of Fish and Game reports a bull elk was shot twice approximately 30 yards off of the Dingle Pond road, in Dingle in Bear Lake County Wednesday sometime before 10 p.m.

The elk traveled 20 yards before it died from its wounds.

The dead elk was in clear view of the road and was spotted in the dark. It appeared that no efforts were made to recover any part of the elk.

Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officer Raliegh Scott is looking for any information about those involved with this incident.

“Members of the Dingle community have been dealing with elk issues all winter, and have completely complied with the depredation hunts happening in the area," Scott said. "They have put a lot of meat in the freezer from these hunts, while reducing conflicts between elk and ag producers. To see someone now illegally shoot and leave an elk to waste is really frustrating.”

Because the elk had not been dead very long upon its discovery, Fish and Game was able to salvage the elk and donate the meat to a family in need.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact any of the following:

Senior Conservation Officer Raliegh Scott, 208-270-9923

Bear Lake County Dispatch, 208-945-2111

Citizens Against Poaching hotline, 1-800-632-5999

There is a $300 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. Callers can remain anonymous.