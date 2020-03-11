FBI meets with law enforcement agencies about Lori Vallow investigation

Crime Tracker

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI/KIDK) - The FBI, Rexburg Police Department and numerous law enforcement agencies investigating cases related to Lori Vallow and her missing children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, are meeting this week in Salt Lake City to coordinate, review and share information.

The FBI said this is not a new effort. Similar coordination meetings have been routinely conducted since the beginning of these investigations.

As sensitive matters may be discussed and as the investigations remain active and ongoing, the FBI is not providing any further information about the meetings.

