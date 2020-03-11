Skip to Content
Crime Tracker
By
New
today at 10:03 am
Published 10:12 am

FBI meets with law enforcement agencies about Lori Vallow investigation

Tylee and JJ in Yellowstone
Photos of the missing children, Lori Vallow, and Alex Cox, that were taken in the park on September 8, 2019.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI/KIDK) - The FBI, Rexburg Police Department and numerous law enforcement agencies investigating cases related to Lori Vallow and her missing children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, are meeting this week in Salt Lake City to coordinate, review and share information.

The FBI said this is not a new effort. Similar coordination meetings have been routinely conducted since the beginning of these investigations. 

As sensitive matters may be discussed and as the investigations remain active and ongoing, the FBI is not providing any further information about the meetings. 

You can view all our previous stories about the investigation HERE.

Breaking News / Email Alert - Breaking News / Local News / News / Rexburg / Rexburg Missing Children / Top Stories

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply