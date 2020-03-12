Prosecutor: 3 officers found innocent in officer-involved shooting

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Idaho Falls is over.

Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Paul G. Butikofer found three officers were not criminally liable for the shooting death of Malachii Alexander Crane.

Officers responded to a call of a suicidal male on Oct. 21, 2019.

Police found Crane asleep in his car. They woke him up and tried to talk him out of the car. That's when they noticed a weapon in his back waistband. Crane reached for the gun and opened fire when officers broke the passenger side window.

Officers fired 17 rounds in return. Only one round from Crane's gun was found.

Officers started life-saving measures until EMS arrived, and Crane was taken to the hospital.

In addition to the prosecutor investigation, IFPD conducted it's own internal investigation and came up with three suggestions.

One is to equip officers with cameras and make sure that cameras are recording.

Second point is to standardize the number of bullets officers carry in their magazines so they can know how many rounds are used.

And third, more scenario bases training.

You can read the prosecutors’ declination letter below.