32-year-old man charged with arson

Crime Tracker

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Blackfoot Police Department and the Blackfoot Fire Department were dispatched to a fully engulfed residence on fire in the 800 block of South Broadway in Blackfoot Thursday shortly after 8 p.m.

Police determined the residence in question was empty and an investigation ensued into the cause of fire.

Officials said no one was injured in association with this fire.

Through the course of the investigation, 32-year-old Eric R. Maldonado was taken into custody.

Maldonado was transported to the Bingham County Jail where he was booked into jail on charges of first-degree arson.

Maldonado is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

No further information at this time.