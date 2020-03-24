Man arrested for shooting 18-year-old over ongoing noise complaint issues

Crime Tracker

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Soda Springs Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the 300 block of Ashland Drive Monday around 8:30 p.m.

Officers were dispatched in reference to an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Jason Reno of Soda Springs.

Reno was admitted to the Caribou Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the course of the investigation, officers contacted Paul S. McKendrick, age 59, who admitted to doing the shooting over ongoing noise complaint issues.

McKendrick was arrested and is currently incarcerated in the Caribou County Detention Facility on the charge of aggravated battery.

This incident is still under investigation by the Soda Springs Police Department, and further charges could follow.

As of this time, police say there is no further danger to the public.