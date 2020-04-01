Pursuit leads to drug arrest in Idaho Falls

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police was involved in a vehicle pursuit in Idaho Falls beginning at Broadway and Interstate 15 Tuesday around 6:16 p.m.

ISP reports Jordan Lucas, 26, of Fort Walton Beach, FL, was driving a 1994 Honda Civic when he refused to pull over during a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued.

A P.I.T. maneuver was utilized, and Lucas fled from the vehicle on foot for a short time.

Lucas resisted arrest and troopers used a taser to subdue him.

Lucas was transported the East Idaho Regional Medical Center and was medically cleared for transport and was then transported to the Bonneville County Jail.

Lucas was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, felony possession of heroin and felony possession of methamphetamine.

Lucas was also charged with resisting and obstructing officers, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.