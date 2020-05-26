Police seize 2 pounds of meth in suspicious USPS package

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Police responded to a residence in Idaho Falls for a report of a suspicious package on May 15.

According to the reporting party, the package was sent to their home via the US Postal Service but was not addressed to anyone who lived there.

According to the address label, the package had been sent from a town in California near the southern border.

Officers placed the suspicious package in a row with two other unrelated boxes, and the Drug Detection K9 was directed to search the area. The K9 indicated the presence of drugs in the suspicious package, and police seized the package.

Idaho Falls Police Narcotics Detectives obtained a search warrant to open the package, and inside the package, officers found two board games, one with a broken seal. Inside that board game, box officers found two vacuum-sealed bags with what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine.

The packages were tested and each gave a presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

The packages weighed 502 grams and 503.5 grams respectively with a total package weight of 1005.5 grams - more than two pounds of methamphetamine.

Police say the investigation into this package is ongoing.

The Idaho Falls Police Department would like to advise residents to not hesitate to call if you receive a suspicious package. Packages that are mailed to your home or business and are not addressed to anyone residing there can be considered suspicious, especially if they are sent from an address you do not recognize.