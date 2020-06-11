Multiple individuals arrested for drug paraphernalia and stolen gun

Crime Tracker

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Fort Hall Police officers conducted a traffic stop on Eagle Road in Fort Hall on a vehicle with no license plates Wednesday around 7:15 p.m.

Police identified the driver of the vehicle as Brandy Decola from Wyoming and a passenger as Little Fawn LeBeau, also from Wyoming.

Decola was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and LeBeau was charged with unlawful manufacture delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia possession of marijuana.

During the investigation, LeBeau said some of her friends were on their way to pick her up, and as officers were conducting their investigation, a vehicle with Wyoming license plates drove by.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Sheepskin Road, and inside were passengers Laurene E. Surrell, Jasmine Bell and Lorraine Hunter all from the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming.

Through further investigation, officers located a stolen handgun with an obliterated serial number stolen from Wyoming, alcohol, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

This was the second related drug bust in Fort Hall this week, according to Chief of Police Pat Teton.

“The Fort Hall Police continues to make every effort to combat drugs on the reservation to provide a safe environment for the Fort Hall Community,” Teton said.

Hunter was charged with possession of marijuana, illegal possession or consumption of alcohol and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bell was charged with possession of marijuana, illegal possession or consumption of alcohol and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Surrell was charged with unlawful possession of a deadly weapon, illegal possession of property, possession of marijuana, illegal possession or consumption of alcohol and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chief Teton said all subjects were taken to Fort Hall Corrections and will be arraigned in Tribal Courts.