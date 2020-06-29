Police seek help identifying man

Crime Tracker

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello Police Department is asking for your help identifying this man.

Police say the man approached a female walking in the crosswalk at WinCo Foods on Thursday and grabber her shoulder, rubbed her arm and pressed himself up against her.

The female does not know him and said she was able to walk away to safety without further incident, according to police.

Police said the man arrived at the store in a beige or cream colored four door Cadillac.

If you are able to identify this man, contact Officer Bloxham at 208-234-6100 or by email at sbloxham@pocatello.us, reference case #20-P11979.