Dangerous fugitive apprehended

Crime Tracker

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello Police Department, US Marshals, Chubbuck Police Department and Bannock County Sheriff's Office apprehended a dangerous fugitive without injury to the suspect or any members of law enforcement.

37-year-old Christopher Valenty's probation officer was informed by another probationer that he was threatening suicide by cop.

Valenty was reportedly in possession of a sawed-off shotgun and was wanted on warrants.

Pocatello Police posted on its Facebook page Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Valenty was apprehended without injury to him or any law enforcement.