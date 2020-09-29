2 teens charged with murder

Crime Tracker

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Two 18-year-old boys are charged with killing a man following a shooting Monday in Ammon.

Bonneville County Sheriff office said Westley Hightower and Daniel J. Wood are being held in the Bonneville County Jail for Murder.

Larry H. Powell, 68, was found dead by deputies in the home at 290 S. Ammon Road Monday afternoon.

According to court documents, the young men told deputies they had planned to kill Larry H. Powell and his wife by various methods.

Hightower was living with Powell and his adoptive mother, documents say.

When officers arrived, they fround Hightower in front of the neighbor's home. Hightower told them Daniel Wood had shot Powell and ran.

Wood was found on Leroy Drive a short time later.

As deputies interviewed them, Hightower initially said he unintentionally discharged the gun while handling it striking Powell.

Hightower told deputies the two of them had come up with various way to kill Powell in the past few days, including trying to poison him and sabotage his wife's car.

Wood told officers he met Hightower last Friday, Sept. 25, who told him he hated Powell.

Wood said Hightower asked him to distract Powell while Hightower pointed the firearm.

After the shooting, Wood ran away from the home.

Both Hightower and Wood appeared for arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

Both were scheduled for preliminary hearings before Judge Mark Rammel on October 13.

Hightower is being held on $1 million bond and Wood on a $750,000 bond.