Police looking for jewelry robber

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Police are investigating a burglary at Don's Custom Jewelry and Repair on in Idaho Falls.

The business is ran out a home at 2334 First Street.

Witnesses tell police two men walked in dressed in black.

One of the suspects had a pistol, the other had a stun gun.

Police said a victim was stunned, but not seriously injured.

The suspect took items and left on foot towards Eastview Street.

It's unknown what the suspects got away with.

