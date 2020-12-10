Police looking for jewelry robber
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Police are investigating a burglary at Don's Custom Jewelry and Repair on in Idaho Falls.
The business is ran out a home at 2334 First Street.
Witnesses tell police two men walked in dressed in black.
One of the suspects had a pistol, the other had a stun gun.
Police said a victim was stunned, but not seriously injured.
The suspect took items and left on foot towards Eastview Street.
It's unknown what the suspects got away with.
