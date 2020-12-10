Skip to Content
Crime Tracker
By
Published 4:24 pm

Police looking for jewelry robber

Police surround a home with crime scene tape in Idaho Falls after a robbery.
121020 robbery suspect 1
121020 robbery suspect 2
121020 robbery suspect 3
121020 robbery suspect 4
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Police are investigating a burglary at Don's Custom Jewelry and Repair on in Idaho Falls.

The business is ran out a home at 2334 First Street.

Witnesses tell police two men walked in dressed in black.

One of the suspects had a pistol, the other had a stun gun.

Police said a victim was stunned, but not seriously injured.

The suspect took items and left on foot towards Eastview Street.

It's unknown what the suspects got away with.

This is a developing story, keep refreshing this page for updates.

Curtis Jackson

