Porch pirates arrested

Crime Tracker

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Two porch Pirates are behind bars in Pocatello after allegedly stealing a package containing rare coins worth more than $1,500.

Pocatello Police said 36-year-old Steven Fillmore was arrested on grand theft charges for taking a package of rare coins off of the step in a Pocatello neighborhood.

A surveillance camera video of the crime was posted on social media.

The crime was solved when neighbors who watched the video were able to identify the two suspects.

Some of the rare coins were found in Fillmore's possession.

36-year-old Tasheena Russom also faces principal to grand theft charges. She is accused of driving the truck involved in the crime.

The two allegedly were following a Federal Express driver and taking packages off doorsteps after they were dropped off.

Pocatello Police said surveillance video is helping solve many crimes.

If convicted, Fillmore and Russom could face up to 14 years in prison and a $5,000 fine each.