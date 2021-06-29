BYU-Idaho student arrested for unlawful entry

Crime Tracker

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The man who allegedly entered several womens apartments earlier this month is now in jail.

Rexburg police arrested 20-year-old BYU-Idaho student Antreo Denny on Friday. He's been booked for two misdemeanors of unlawful entry.

Denny was caught on surveillance entering rooms earlier this month, at the Cedars and the Cove women's apartments in Rexburg. One student saying she woke up to denny standing over her bed.

No word yet on why Denny allegedly entered the apartments. Denny is currently being held at the Madison County Jail with a $25,000 bail.