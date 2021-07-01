Man kills himself amid search in Wyoming missing woman case

Crime Tracker

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man killed himself after authorities began searching his property for a woman missing since 2017.

Sheriff's officials say authorities started searching the Sublette County property of Darrell “Pete” Petry on June 19.

They were investigating the disappearance of 61-year-old Vanessa “Nessy” Orren, of LaBarge.

Sublette County sheriff's officials said in a statement Wednesday Petry left the property on the second day of the search and was later found dead.

Investigators determined Petry died by suicide.

Investigators declined to release more details, saying the case remains under investigation.

Sheriff's officials say anyone with information about Orren's disappearance should call investigators at (307) 367-4378.