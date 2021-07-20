Police seek help locating suspect

Crime Tracker

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection to multiple crimes.

Deputies have been working several incidents since mid-May, where 33-year-old Jorge M. Melendez has been violating a no contact order and stalking a female victim.

The most recent event happening at 2:00 a.m. Tuesday when deputies responded to a report that Melendez had again called the victim numerous times making threats to go to her residence and kill her.

Early this morning, deputies and Idaho Falls Police officers were able to identify a residence in the 700 S. block of Norvin Ave. in Idaho Falls where Melendez may be hiding and went to that area to attempt to locate him.

As they arrived to Norvin Ave., Melendez was observed driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed attempting to flee the area. Deputies engaged in a short pursuit of the vehicle to the area of Melbourne Dr. where Melendez exited and fled the area on foot.

As deputies and IFPD officers searched the area, an AlertSense message was sent to the immediate neighborhood making residents aware to stay inside and secure their doors and windows. A search of the area continued through the early morning hours but Melendez was not located.

Deputies are continuing to investigate and currently seeking multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants for Melendez relating to stalking, violation of a no contact order, malicious injury to property, false imprisonment and destruction of a telecommunication device.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Melendez is asked to immediately contact dispatch at 208-529-1200, send a tip to Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983, report online at www.ifcrime.org, or send a tip on the P3tips app on your mobile device.

Melendez should NOT be approached and is considered armed and dangerous.

To sign up for AlertSense emergency notifications visit: https://bonnevillesheriff.com/page/alert-sense

No further information is available at this time.