Jesse Gentle enters guilty plea

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - An Idaho Falls man has changed his plea to killing a man last year.

Jesse Gentle was in a Jefferson County courtroom Tuesday.

Gentle was originally charged with first degree murder.

Because of a plea deal, his charge was changed to voluntary manslaughter to which he plead guilty.

Police say he killed Merle Jay Sorensen at his home in Jefferson County near Rigby.

The shooting happened Nov. 17, 2020.

Police reports say Gentle was at Sorensen's home and was using drugs with the 72-year-old man before the shooting happened.

Prosecutors were looking at the death penalty for Gentle until Tuesday's change.