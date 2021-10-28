3 arrested on internet crimes against children charges

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit made three arrests this week in Pocatello and Coeur d’Alene.

On Tuesday, investigators arrested a Pocatello man for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor. 37-year-old Steven E. Hansen was booked into the Bannock County Jail. He is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material.

The Pocatello Police Department, Idaho Falls Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Bannock County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office assisted.

Also on Tuesday, 41-year-old Adam W. Smith was arrested in Coeur d’Alene for alleged enticement of a child over the internet. Smith, of Coeur d’Alene, was booked into the Kootenai County Jail following his arrest.

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department, Post Falls Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and the Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office assisted the ICAC Unit.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested 30-year-old Liam A. Rollins, of Pocatello, in Pocatello for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor. Rollins was booked into the Bannock County Jail. He is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material.

The Pocatello Police Department, Idaho Falls Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Bannock County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office assisted.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.