Investigation results in several felony counts for 2 McCammon residents

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies served a search warrant on a home in McCammon Tuesday.

The search warrant followed the arrest of two people after three pounds of marijuana were discovered in a vehicle during a traffic stop earlier this week in Pocatello.

Inside the home, investigators found 18 firearms—one identified as stolen—three pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 12 pounds of marijuana, 25 pounds of cannabis THC concentrate known as “crumble,” several loose prescription pills, scales, packaging material and paraphernalia. Detectives also found more than $57,000 in cash.

Initial field tests indicated some of the THC concentrate, or “crumble,” was laced with fentanyl.

The two people taken into custody following Monday’s traffic stop were initially booked into the Bannock County Detention Center on one felony count of marijuana trafficking. They now face additional charges filed by the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.

20-year-old Treyl N. Torres of McCammon was charged with two counts of trafficking marijuana (F), two counts of possession of a controlled substance (F) and delivery of a controlled substance (F).

Torres' bond has been set at $50,000.

25-year-old Raschel D. Thomsen of McCammon was charged with two counts of trafficking marijuana (F) and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (F).

Thomsen's bond has been set at $25,000.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for April 19 and 20 at the Bannock County Courthouse.

This case remains under investigation by the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, the Pocatello Police Department and members of the local High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force.

Cases of marijuana and other drugs laced with fentanyl have been increasingly reported nationwide. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. People who knowingly or unknowingly ingest fentanyl are at significant risk of an opioid overdose due to the varying degree of potency found in its different forms.

“It’s disturbing to see this trend reach our area,” said Sgt. Justin Cannon with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office. “Our concern is for the safety of our community, which is why we strongly encourage people not to consume drugs that are not lawfully obtained.”

Those struggling with substance abuse or experiencing mental or emotional crisis are urged to contact their local medical center for assistance with treatment and recovery or click HERE.