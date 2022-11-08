Skip to Content
Man dies from stab wounds, woman charged with homicide

Melissa K. Perkes, 35
Blackfoot Police
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - A man was killed late Monday night from stab wounds in Blackfoot.

Blackfoot Police report Melissa K. Perkes, 35, is being held in the Bingham County Jail and charged with 2nd-degree Homicide.

Police say they were called to a fight on the 100 block of N. Broadway Street at approximately 11:46 p.m. for a disturbance. The caller said they thought the person might be injured. When they arrived they attempted to provide life-saving aid to the man. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

The victim's identity has not been released to allow time for next-of-kin notifications.

They say anyone with additional information is urged to contact Lt. Davis of the  Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detective Division at 208-782-3084.

