Names of officer and individual from officer involved shooting at Eagles Lodge released

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Nov. 27, 2022, an Idaho Falls Police officer responded to the Eagles Lodge, located at 645 Hemmert Ave, to conduct a welfare check on a man who had reportedly made suicidal statements. The officer located the man and began speaking with him. During the interaction, the man produced a knife. Ultimately, an officer involved shooting occurred.

The man involved in the incident is identified as 63-year-old Kevin Chambers, a resident of Eastern Idaho. Chambers was injured in the incident but survived and has been receiving medical treatment since that time. Chambers’ next of kin have requested privacy regarding this matter.

The Idaho Falls Police officer involved in this incident is Senior Patrol Officer Dustin Cook. Officer Cook has been with the Idaho Falls Police Department for 15 years, with 10 years prior to that serving as a law enforcement officer at other agencies in Eastern Idaho. Officer Cook is a High Liability Instructor, a Master Firearms Instructor and a member of the IFPD SWAT Team.

The incident has been under investigation by the East Idaho Critical Incident Taskforce, led by the Idaho State Police. The investigation is nearly complete but awaiting toxicology results from the Idaho State Lab at this time.

After the investigation is completed, it will be given to the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office which will determine if the officer’s actions were legally justified. This follows standard procedures regarding officer involved shootings. It is expected additional information will be released after the Prosecutor’s Office conducts their review.

The Idaho Falls Police Department also convenes a Use of Force Review Board, made up of internal department staff and Idaho Falls community members who have been appointed to the review board, to review all officer involved critical incidents. This review board will review the incident to determine if department policies were followed in the incident as well as identify any areas for improvement.

This review is expected to take place after the East Idaho Critical Incident Taskforce investigation and prosecutorial review is completed.