Former basketball coach accused of rape in court Friday

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) - The former Soda Springs High School basketball coach accused of rape appeared in a Caribou County Court room Friday.

52-year-old Wade L. Schwanevelt requested his trial be moved to a new jurisdiction because he doesn’t think he can get a fair trial in Soda Springs.

Schwanevelt was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with 20 counts of rape where the victim was 16 or 17 years old.

Schwanevelt’s attorney Allen H. Browning also argued media coverage and social media platforms have tainted the jury pool in the soda Springs area.

Sixth District Judge Mitchell Brown said he felt the press coverage had been fair, but there was a lot of social media coverage he would like to consider.

In addition, he wants to weigh the defendants, right to fair trial with the right of the citizens of Soda Springs to have this case tried in their jurisdiction.

The other motion Schwanevelt's attorneys argued was to continue the trial set to begin next next month to give the defense more time to prepare.

Judge Brown took both of these motions under advisement, and said he will rule on them within the next 10 days.