Blackfoot man sentenced to life in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and heroin 

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A 46-year-old Blackfoot man was sentenced to life in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to distribute heroin, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Adam Lee Vallely engaged in a drug trafficking conspiracy with others in southeast Idaho from December 2017 to August 2018. Evidence established Vallely participated in trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from a source of supply based in Mexico. Evidence further established Vallely had a source of supply in Salt Lake City that provided methamphetamine and heroin, and that Vallely and his co-conspirators attempted to get large quantities of cocaine from the Salt Lake City source of supply.

In May 2018, during the search of a residence where Vallely was known to reside, law enforcement agents found methamphetamine, heroin, $15,000 in United States currency and a money counting machine. At the time of the search, Vallely was found hiding in an attic.

Once in jail, Vallely continued to participate in the conspiracy, arranging for the collection of drug debts with the use of force.

Vallely has a lengthy and violent criminal history that includes convictions for attempted strangulation, assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence, and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Vallely was on state supervision at the time of the instant offense.

A jury found Vallely guilty after a week-long jury trial in June 2022.

Vallely was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson from the Eastern District of Arkansas, sitting by designation, who also presided over the trial.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the cooperative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms, and Explosives, Idaho State Police, Pocatello Police Department, Bannock County Sherriff’s Office, Blackfoot Police Department, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Department of Correction, which led to the charges.