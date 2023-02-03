Idaho Falls security camera catches burglar

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A home security camera helped catch a burglary early Friday morning in Idaho Falls.

Just before 6 a.m., the dispatch center received a report of a home burglary in progress in the 200 block of 6th Street.

Police say the homeowner was away but saw an unknown man enter the home on their security cameras.

Idaho FallsPolice officers responded and surrounded the house.

They saw movement inside through a window.

Officers attempted to call the person out, but they did not respond.

Officers went in and found a man hiding.

He was arrested and will face breaking and enter charges.

We talked with the homeowners, who did not want to go on camera, but they did tell us, they really appreciate the police response.