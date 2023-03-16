Compher trial continued until October

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A Pocatello man accused of murder in 2014 will have to wait a little longer for a jury to hear his case.

Brad Compher is accused of first degree murder in the stabbing death of 25-year-old Nori Jones.

Nori Jones

The nearly 20-year-old murder case was scheduled to go to trial in April, but in a hearing Thursday, Bannock County prosecutors argued they need more time to locate and prepare witnesses.

There are more than 145 witnesses, many of them will testify to key DNA, fingerprint and other forensic evidence essential in the case, but because it has been so long, many of them have moved or retired.

Judge Javier Gabiola granted the prosecution's motion to continue the trial and set a new trial date for October 23, 2023.

The prosecution also agreed to take the death penalty off the table because the former judge on the case, Stephen Dunn, ruled Compher is intellectually disabled.

Compher was arrested for the crime in 2014 nearly 10 years after the murder when according to police, DNA evidence placed him inside the Poline home where Nori Jones was found on Sept. 28, 2004.

A mediation on the case could take place as soon as April.

If the case doesn't settle, the trial is expected to last two to three weeks.