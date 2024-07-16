Compass Academy homicide suspect has preliminary hearing on new gun charges

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Two of the suspects in the Compass Academy parking lot homicide were in court on Tuesday.

Gabriel Perkins had a pre-trial conference in the morning and Taylor Aughenbaugh had a preliminary hearing in the afternoon.

Aughenbaugh is facing two felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon enhancement.

Three people were called to testify in Aughenbaugh’s hearing. They also presented evidence that the firearm used in the homicide was stolen and made its way to the scene, possibly in Aughenbaugh's possession. Aughenbaugh's attorney, John Malek, disagreed.

"That evidence does not actually weigh on whether or not the firearm was stolen," Malek said. "As one has nothing to do with the other. It might show possession of the firearm at a certain point in time, although that can't be conclusively said, because it's not known that my client was one holding this particular firearm."

Malek went on to say it's hard to tell if Aughenbaugh pulled the trigger in video footage of the homicide because it was dark at the time.

Aughenbaugh is facing up to 65 years in prison. He was bound over today and will be arraigned on the new charge of possession of a stolen weapon next month.