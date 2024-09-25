20 charged in large-scale drug investigation

BOISE, Idaho (US Attorney News Release) – A large-scale Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation has resulted in the federal indictments of ten Magic Valley defendants on drug trafficking charges, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today. An additional ten defendants have been charged in Idaho state courts for their actions connected to the conspiracy.

“This investigation is the result of outstanding partnerships and teamwork between local law enforcement in the Magic Valley, the Idaho State Police, and the DEA,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit. “I am grateful for the trust they have placed in my office to work hand-in-hand with them to keep their communities safe.”

According to the indictments, the defendants possessed and distributed large quantities of methamphetamine throughout the Magic Valley area. During these investigations and arrests, federal and state law enforcement officers seized over 30 pounds of methamphetamine. According to court records, it is alleged that several of these individuals traveled to Arizona and California to obtain methamphetamine that they brought back to Idaho for distribution.

As part of this OCDETF investigation, the following individuals have been charged with federal drug violations:

Oscar Alejandro Perez-Gomez , 32, of Jerome, was indicted for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, five counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;

The investigation also included ten other defendants who were charged in state prosecutions for possession of controlled substances, trafficking in methamphetamine, and other crimes.

Federal drug distribution charges carry mandatory minimum prison sentences depending on the amount and type of drugs distributed. Maximum prison sentences range from up to 20 years to life in federal prison.

“DEA stands with our partners in the Idaho State Police and law enforcement around the state to stop criminals and hold them accountable,” said David F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division. “The Magic Valley is safer today because of our cooperative efforts.”

“We are proud the State of Idaho works so well with our federal partners to protect the public,” said Governor Brad Little. “The goal of our Operation Esto Perpetua initiative is to equip law enforcement with the training and tools they need to keep Idaho safe. Today’s announcement about the federal indictment of drug traffickers demonstrates what Idaho is doing is working.”

“The successful investigation and prosecution of this case was the result of relentless dedication, collaboration, and teamwork,” said Colonel Bill Gardiner, Director of ISP. “By working with numerous local jurisdictions and federal agencies, resources were leveraged, intelligence was shared, and criminals were brought to justice. These unified efforts are crucial to ongoing efforts to keep communities safe from the devastating impacts of drug trafficking and should give residents a sense of security and protection.”

The cases were primarily investigated by the Idaho State Police and Drug Enforcement Administration. In addition to the work of these agencies, U.S. Attorney Hurwit thanked the following agencies for assisting in the investigations and arrests of the above-named individuals: Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome Police Department, Jerome County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, Cassia County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, Minidoka County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher Booker and Francis Zebari are prosecuting these cases.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit expressed his gratitude to all the law enforcement agencies and prosecutors for their hard work and the strong teamwork that is achieving justice.