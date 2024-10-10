Man charged with kidnapping and beating a woman committed similar crime before

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The man charged with kidnapping a woman last week and beating her has a history of a similar crime.

Colby Heaton appeared in court this week, where a judge ordered a bond of $350,000.

According to an Idaho Falls Police news release, on October 5th just before 5 p.m., a woman stopped a stranger in the 300 block of 14th Street, saying she had escaped from Heaton and asked to use their phone to call 911.

The woman told police she was held against her will since October 2 and that Heaton was not taking his medications. She also said he beat her with his fists, a wooden dowel, a flashlight, and a closed folding knife. She said he also bit and headbutted her and injured her in other ways the report said.

Police located Heaton early Monday morning, Oct. 7, and led police on a high-speed chase down Woodruff Avenue, which ended on East 49th North.

Heaton is charged with First Degree Kidnapping, 3 counts of Aggravated Battery, Domestic Violence with Traumatic Injury, Eluding officers, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, along with other violations.

His next court appearance is set for October 18.

In July 2012, Heaton pleaded guilty to beating a woman over four days and intentionally crashed his pickup into a tree with her as a passenger.

Reports said he hit her with a hammer and broke an ashtray over her head. He also stabbed the woman with scissors before crashing his truck.

Heaton was sentenced to 5 to 25 years in jail.