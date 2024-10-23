Woman charged with arson after police arrested her for burglary

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello woman charged with burglary after police found her by using a drone has more charges against her.

Pocatello Police said Lexy Davis, 42, is now charged with additional burglary charges and arson. She is accused of entering a business and starting a fire.

Police said security camera footage shows Davis entering the Acute Rescue and Transport building on Monday, October 21, at 3:26 p.m. They said she wandered around before getting into an RV stored inside. Then smoke was seen coming from the RV after she exited it.

Shortly after, Pocatello Fire Department's Ladder 1 passed by the business at 525 East Clark Street, saw smoke, and notified dispatch. They were able to put out the fire by 3:40 p.m. The fire caused moderate damage to the structure and heavy damage to the RV.

Employees were out on a call when the fire happened, police said.

At around 9:00 Monday night, Davis was seen leaving a home on Elmore St. The victim reported that multiple firearms were taken from the home. When the police arrived, they watched Ring camera footage of Davis leaving the house.

Police said they tracked Davis with a drone and found her with a firearm, hiding in the brush on Saratoga St. close to the fence line. They were then able to negotiate with Davis and take her into custody.

Davis is charged with burglary, arson, aggravated assault, and grand theft.