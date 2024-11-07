Skip to Content
Rexburg man charged with distributing child porn

today at 4:18 PM
Published 4:38 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - A Rexburg man is charged with distributing child pornography.

In a news release, Madison County Sheriff's office said Ryan L. Barnes was arrested on November 6 after they executed a search warrant on his home.

They said they received a cyber tip from the Idaho Attorney General's office and investigated the report for a few months.

Rexburg Police, Idaho Falls Police, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Pocatello Police, and the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted the Madison County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

Barnes is charged with Knowingly Distributes Child Sexually Exploitative Material and is being held in the Madison County Jail. He was given a bond of $50,000.

Curtis Jackson

