3 Pocatello men arrested for Child Enticement during undercover operation

The following is a news release from the Idaho Attorney General's Office.

BOISE, Idaho (IAG News Release)—Attorney General Raúl Labrador has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Pocatello Police Department, working in conjunction with the FBI, arrested three men in Pocatello on Thursday November 07, 2024. Twenty-four (24) year old Abu Harris, thirty-two (32) year old Tyler Earle, and thirty-three (33) year old Clint Lusk were all arrested and charged with enticing a child using the internet.

All three men were arrested as part of a coordinated undercover operation by law enforcement. The operation targeted offenders communicating with children via text, social media, and other chat platforms to meet for sexual activity. During the one-night operation, officers worked undercover to expose adults seeking to sexually abuse children and share child sexual abuse material. Three (3) offenders were arrested, and multiple investigations are still pending.

“Each person arrested in this operation was a predator in our community looking to sexually abuse and exploit a young child,” said Attorney General Labrador. “The ICAC Task Force and our growing network of ICAC partners and agencies have a singular focus – to remove these child predators from our streets. We will not stop pursuing these criminals.”

This operation was a cooperative effort that included officers, attorneys, and support personnel from across the State of Idaho. Agencies included the Idaho Office of the Attorney General, Pocatello Police Department, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, Idaho Falls Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Rupert Police Department, Boise Police Department, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Nampa Police Department, Coeur D’Alene Police Department, and the Post Falls Police Department.

“This is a great example of teamwork and what can be accomplished when we are all mission aligned,” said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. "If you commit acts like this, I promise we will find you and put you in jail. We will do everything we can to protect our most valuable asset - our children.”

“I intend to facilitate many more of these proactive operations across Idaho to target those in our community preying on our children,” said ICAC Task Force Commander Nick Edwards.

The Idaho Office of the Attorney General would like to convey appreciation to all who participated and to the Pocatello Police Department for hosting the operation.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Idaho Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

To learn more about the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force please visit: icactaskforce.org or ICACIdaho.org.