Judge tells Kohberger’s defense to fix court filing

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The judge overseeing the murder case against Bryan Kohberger is responding to the defense's request for what is called a "Frank's hearing" to try and get evidence against Kohberger thrown out.

According to court documents filed last Friday, Judge Steven Hippler says the defense included 38 pieces of evidence comprising more than 2,000 pages in filing the motion, but the Defense failed to identify the relevant parts of the exhibits.

In his response, Judge Hippler told the Defense they had until Tuesday to simplify the motion. He told them it is not the Court’s job to search the record looking for evidence.

Earlier this month, Judge Hippler denied a motion to have the death penalty removed from the case.

Kohberger is charged with killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.