Jury finds Mark Bent guilty of murdering Nikolas Bird

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A jury found Mark Bent guilty of murdering Nikolas Bird.

The verdict came in late Monday afternoon after deliberating for only a few hours. The jury found him guilty on two charges of First-Degree Murder and a deadly weapon enhancement.

Bird was shot on September 2, 2022.

Before the verdict, Bent continued his testimony about the shooting. He told jurors he was not planning to kill Bird that day.

In closing arguments, prosecutor Steven Haderlie left the jury with screen shots of Bent's prior confessions to murder. One of the messages was sent to his parents on the night of the shooting. They said it was drafted more than a month before the shooting.

Meanwhile, Bent's defense attorney claimed prosecutors had not done enough to prove premeditated murder.

"If we accept the state's theory of the case--the premeditation, Mark Bent is the worst killer in the history of all killers," Serhiy Stavynskyy, Bent's attorney, said. He told the jury there is no way he intended to kill Bird that day. Stavynskyy said the fact that Bent had his dashcam on during the incident was one of the reason why this could not have been premeditated.

Bent's sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 10, 2025.

