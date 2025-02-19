Man arrested for smoking marijuana with kids in car

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)— Bonneville County Sheriff's Office arrested an Ammon man for smoking marijuana with kids in the car.

Travis Leroy Peasley, 33, was arrested Tuesday when a deputy noticed him throw a bag out the driver-side door window on Wilson Drive.

Deputies said Peasley first denied throwing anything out but then admitted the bag contained a drug pipe. Another deputy found the bag in the street with the broken pipe and approximately one gram of methamphetamine. Deputies also found a partially burned marijuana joint in the car. Deputies said those in the car said Peasley was smoking the joint just before being pulled over.

Following a field sobriety test and evaluation by deputies, they found Peasley was too impaired to drive. He was taken to the hospital to draw blood and then booked into jail.

Peasley is charged with Felony Possession of Methamphetamine along with Misdemeanor charges for Driving Under the Influence, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and two counts of Injury to a Child.