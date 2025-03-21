Rexburg man sentenced for killing domestic partner

(REXBURG) - A Rexburg man was sentenced to at least 35 years in prison for killing his significant partner.

Fabian Hernandez, 33, was sentenced on Thursday, March 20, 2025, for the murder of Ariana Romos Chavez, 35.

Chavez was killed on August 22, 2024, at their home in the Mill Hollow area in Rexburg.

According to court records, Hernandez was living with Chavez in a domestic partnership, along with their children. Police said the two got into an argument when she wanted him to move out because of his drug use.

Police said during the argument, Hernandez shot Chavez multiple times.

Hernandez pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Murder on December 16, 2024.

Judge Steven Boyce sentenced Hernandez to Life in Prison with 35 years determinate. He will be credited for the time served since he was arrested in August.