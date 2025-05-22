Former funeral home owner Lance Peck agrees to plea deal with prosecutors

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)—The former owner of Downard Funeral Home, where bodies were found decomposing inside, has signed a plea deal with the Bannock County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Lance Peck tentatively agreed to a binding agreement with prosecutors on May 16, according to court records. The agreement still needs a judge's approval.

The plea agreement states Peck will plead guilty to the felony charges of tax fraud, perjury, fraud by computer, grand theft by deception, and vital statistics fraud. He will also plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of violating the Mortician's Code of Conduct.

The Prosecutor's Office recommends a sentence of three years fixed and 7 years indeterminate.

A court date has been set for June 9 to discuss the agreement.

In September 2021, Pocatello police executed a search warrant on Downard Funeral Home, finding a dozen decomposing bodies, cremated remains, and nearly 50 fetuses in jars.